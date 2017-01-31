Featured News
(BPRW) Macy’s Celebrates Black Art, Expression and Culture During Black History Month
Macy’s hosts BJ The Chicago Kid, Jay Ellis, Marcus Samuelsson, Crissle West and more at eight stores nationwide (Black PR Wire) NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This February, Macy’s celebrates Black History Month by welcoming a host of stars...
(BPRW) AFRICANANCESTRY.COM PARTNERS WITH MAHOGANYBOOKS.COM GIVING ONE-CLICK ACCESS TO CULTURALLY RELEVANT BOOKS AND RESOURCES
Alliance Fosters Black Social Entrepreneurship while Enriching and Improving Black Lives (Black PR Wire) WASHINGTON, DC (JANUARY, 30 2017) – African Ancestry, Inc. announces its partnership with MahoganyBooks, an award-winning onlin...
Thrivin' Newsletter
In recognition of Black History Month and in celebration of their continued partnership, Business Wire and Black PR Wire will host a joint webinar on February 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. ET. Topics on the impact and effectiveness of social media in today’s society will be discussed.
As in tradition, a dynamic panel will share insights on how social media has changed the way we receive and share information and how businesses, individuals and movements have benefited from this ever emerging landscape.
For more information and further details, stay tuned to www.BlackPRWire.com.Read more View all
Black Resource Directory
Black PR Wire is a powerful leader in effective news delivery services. With a comprehensive database and listing of over 1,500 Black (African American, Caribbean and Haitian) organizations and media, Black PR Wire is incomparable to any news distribution service targeting the Black market.Read more
Power profiler
Elaine Welteroth, 29, is the Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue. Welteroth is the youngest person to be appointed to the title of editor-in-chief of a Condé Nast publication. She is also only the second African-American to ever hold the title in the company’s 107 year existence. Prior...Read more
Press Releases
Calendar of Events
More Events