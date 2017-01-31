Log in Sign up
﻿ (BPRW) Macy’s Celebrates Black Art, Expression and Culture During Black History Month

Macy’s hosts BJ The Chicago Kid, Jay Ellis, Marcus Samuelsson, Crissle West and more at eight stores nationwide (Black PR Wire) NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This February, Macy’s celebrates Black History Month by welcoming a host of stars...

(BPRW) AFRICANANCESTRY.COM PARTNERS WITH MAHOGANYBOOKS.COM GIVING ONE-CLICK ACCESS TO CULTURALLY RELEVANT BOOKS AND RESOURCES

Alliance Fosters Black Social Entrepreneurship while Enriching and Improving Black Lives   (Black PR Wire) WASHINGTON, DC (JANUARY, 30 2017) – African Ancestry, Inc. announces its partnership with MahoganyBooks, an award-winning onlin...

2017-02-01 00:00:00

In recognition of Black History Month and in celebration of their continued partnership, Business Wire and Black PR Wire will host a joint webinar on February 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. ET. Topics on the impact and effectiveness of social media in today’s society will be discussed.

As in tradition, a dynamic panel will share insights on how social media has changed the way we receive and share information and how businesses, individuals and movements have benefited from this ever emerging landscape.

For more information and further details, stay tuned to www.BlackPRWire.com.

Black Resource Directory

Black PR Wire is a powerful leader in effective news delivery services. With a comprehensive database and listing of over 1,500 Black (African American, Caribbean and Haitian) organizations and media, Black PR Wire is incomparable to any news distribution service targeting the Black market.

Power profiler

Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth, 29, is the Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue. Welteroth is the youngest person to be appointed to the title of editor-in-chief of a Condé Nast publication. She is also only the second African-American to ever hold the title in the company’s 107 year existence.   Prior...

Calendar of Events

2017 2018
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec
Date
Event
Location
February 01, 2017
The Keep the Promise Concert & March
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
February 01, 2017
"Harlem Renaissance" Black Art Reception & Gallery Opening
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
February 04, 2017
City of Miami Gardens Black Heritage Festival
Betty T. Fergusion Recreational Complex, Miami Gardens, FL

