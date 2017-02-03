Log in Sign up
Featured News

(BPRW) TALENTED SINGER DEWAYNE CROCKER, JR.: A NEW GOSPEL SENSATION AND INSPIRATION

-Debut Single to Be Released This Friday, February 3rd- (Black PR Wire) Florida has a new gospel sensation and inspiration. His name? DeWayne Crocker, Jr., a college freshman hailing from Pensacola, Florida. Having acquired most of his succ...

﻿ (BPRW) Macy’s Celebrates Black Art, Expression and Culture During Black History Month

Macy’s hosts BJ The Chicago Kid, Jay Ellis, Marcus Samuelsson, Crissle West and more at eight stores nationwide (Black PR Wire) NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This February, Macy’s celebrates Black History Month by welcoming a host of stars...

Thrivin' Newsletter

2017-02-01 00:00:00

In recognition of Black History Month and in celebration of their continued partnership, Business Wire and Black PR Wire will host a joint webinar on February 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. ET. Topics on the impact and effectiveness of social media in today’s society will be discussed.

As in tradition, a dynamic panel will share insights on how social media has changed the way we receive and share information and how businesses, individuals and movements have benefited from this ever emerging landscape.

For more information and further details, stay tuned to www.BlackPRWire.com.

Black Resource Directory

Power profiler

Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth, 29, is the Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue. Welteroth is the youngest person to be appointed to the title of editor-in-chief of a Condé Nast publication. She is also only the second African-American to ever hold the title in the company’s 107 year existence.   Prior...

Press Releases

February 03, 2017
February 01, 2017
January 31, 2017
January 30, 2017
January 27, 2017
January 27, 2017
Calendar of Events

February 04, 2017
City of Miami Gardens Black Heritage Festival
Betty T. Fergusion Recreational Complex, Miami Gardens, FL
February 04, 2017
“Listen Up! African American History”
Dover, DE
February 04, 2017
4th Annual Black Heritage Festival
Miami Gardens, FL

